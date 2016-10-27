All in Good Taste: The Beehive

Parents’ Weekend is the opportune time to force your family to take you to a restaurant that’s a little too far away and a little too out of your price range. With this in mind, I dragged my mother to Boston’s South End to go to The Beehive. The Beehive has been widely acclaimed as one of Boston’s must-sees by papers like the New York Times. The restaurant has a bohemian theme and is also praised for its nightly live music.

The eatery is located next to the Boston Center for the Arts complex. As a party of two, we imagined there would be no difficulty getting a table in the two-floor restaurant, but to our shock, the only available seating was at the bar. There are upstairs and downstairs bars, with the seating being first-come, first-serve but if you prefer a table, a reservation is a necessity. The restaurant is eclectic and art-themed. Chandeliers and drooping lights illuminate exposed brick walls. In the back of the dining area, a jazz band plays on a stage framed by draped curtains. The space is vibrant and effervescent. We sit at the end of the bar so we can talk; the jazz music from the next room over is pleasant and not overwhelming.

The bartender is friendly and immediately engages us in conversation, giving us suggestions. Without hesitation, she recommends the “bacon and eggs” deviled egg appetizer and, while I cannot eat it, my mom is enticed. It comes quickly and consists of one deviled egg. The bartender informs us that the yolk is mixed with duck fat, and the egg is then sprinkled with crispy bacon pieces. My mom describes the small appetizer as “heavenly” and even writes down the recipe so she can replicate the dish at home.

We continue to talk and enjoy the band before we eventually place our orders. I ultimately settle on the short rib, farmhouse cheddar and fontina grilled cheese sandwich and, with the waitress’s counsel, substitute the short rib with sliced tomatoes. My mom chooses the vegetarian couscous with farm stand vegetables and tzatziki, adding salmon to her order. We also decide to split an order of the Beehive frites with sage and sea salt.

The grilled cheese is good; the bread is thick and sweet and reminiscent of challah, but the frites steal the show. The sage is fried into the crispy potatoes, and my mom and I quickly finish the side. She says her couscous entrée is delicious and filling, but the highlights of her experience were the deviled egg and frites.

The ambiance of Beehive is inviting and lively. We had excellent service and the food was delectable. That said, it is a little pricey for the average college student’s budget. Each entrée is around $20 with sides, and appetizers at around $10 a piece. If you are looking for a higher-end date night or a place that mixes music, art and food, then Beehive is your spot.