‘I See You’ signifies promising direction for the xx

Even though they continue to get critical acclaim, contemporary indie pop bands tend to fall into obscurity immediately after they find mainstream success, evidenced by the recent releases of Daughter, The Dø and Tune-Yards. Mercury Prize-winning British trio the xx continues this trend with its sophomore release “Coexist” (2012). Although “Coexist” scored 79/100 on Metacritic and topped the British Album Chart, it failed to have the impact the band’s debut, “xx” (2009), had. The band’s third release, “I See You” (2016), feels like more of a comeback album and signifies a change of direction for the band. Here, listeners witness a band rising from obscurity to relevancy thanks to the new creative direction led by band member Jamie Smith.

“I See You” comes a year after the release of “In Colour” (2015), Smith’s solo effort as Jamie xx. The Grammy-nominated album showcased Jamie xx’s abilities as a versatile producer, as it features genres ranging from pop to deep house to dancehall and hip-hop. “In Colour” also resulted in the band’s quietest member and the only non-vocalist gaining much deserved attention. Jamie xx’s presence is certainly more apparent than ever in “I See You.” By carefully mixing the vocals of members Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim with his own brilliant production, Jamie xx is able to bring a refreshing sound to the group.

The album opens with “Dangerous,” a trumpet-heavy song that feels appropriate as the first track. The song is significantly more upbeat from the signature xx sound. One of the xx’s strengths is Croft’s and Sim’s songwriting skills and despite the change in sound, the song’s lyrics are equally vulnerable and poignant. Perhaps its most touching lines go, “You are dangerous, but I don’t care / I’m going to pretend that I’m not scared.” These lyrics acknowledge the narrator’s self doubt, adding a whole new layer to conventional love songs heard in mainstream music.

The album’s second track and promotional single “Say Something Loving” is more problematic. On one hand, the song’s lyrics are equally strong and hearing a positive love song from the band is unexpected. On the other hand, Croft and Sim’s duet feels too corny at times, resembling a “Dirty Dancing” (1987)-era Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes record than a standard the xx track.

The album consists of 10 tracks, none of which are fillers. The third track, titled “Lips,” is particularly captivating as the band explores new grounds, merging their sound with a tropical beat. Another highlight is the ballad “Brave For You”. Although the track has a simple sound reminiscent of the band’s earlier work, Croft shines with her vocal deliverance. It is impossible to ignore the emotion in Croft’s voice, and the song is certainly the most personal, affecting moment in the album.

Following “Brave For You,” the album’s lead single “On Hold” changes the mood with a smashing Hall and Oates sample in the chorus. Essentially a break up song, “On Hold” somehow celebrates youth and therefore is a smart choice to promote the album. The album closes with “Test Me,” an eerie song that contrasts with the uplifting vibe of the album but somehow fits as it sounds equally unusual for the xx.

“I See You” is a work of three talented musicians who are fully aware of their strengths and weaknesses after spending eight years in the industry. By altering its sound and finding the courage to produce more upbeat songs, the band is able to sound refreshing and avoid the errors they have made in “Coexist.” Furthermore, each member is able to display their talents in the album; Smith as a producer and Croft and Sim as lyricists. Notably more cheerful than their previous efforts, “I See You” will never disappoint its listeners.