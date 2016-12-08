Do it this weekend: Dec. 9-Dec. 12

Finals are looming, and there is just one day of classes left. Don’t miss these exciting events happening on campus that are sure to tide you over through Reading Period!

FRIDAY

“Enchanted Presents: Time: What Is It?”

Details: Stumble, bleary-eyed and weary, from Tisch into a whole new world for the fall show of your favorite Disney a cappella group. There will be a special guest performance from the Jumbo Jugglers. No tickets required.

When and Where: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Alumnae Lounge

“Kiniwe”

Details: The African Music and Dance Ensemble of the Department of Music will be led by Attah Poku in a performance of traditional music and dance from Ghana that is sure to drum all finals-related stress out of your mind. There will be guest performances by Mohammed Alidu, the Agbekor Drum and Dance Society, S-Factor and Blackout. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 p.m., Distler Performance Hall

“Happy Hollandaise: An Eggcellent Holiday Special!”

Details: The reliably punny Institute Sketch Comedy group will do its best to make you laugh and forget all about those papers you are procrastinating. No tickets required.

When and Where: 9:30 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 008

“Tufts BEATs Presents: Boogie Knights: A Rhythm Symposium”

Details: Stop banging your head against your desk and go watch the street percussion ensemble lay some beats in its fall show. No tickets required.

When and Where: 9:30 p.m., Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center

SATURDAY

“TDC Presents: American Horror Story Presents: 2016”

Details: Cheer on your friends on stage during Tufts Dance Collective’s fall show. Tickets are required, but are sold out for the 9:30 p.m. show.

When and Where: 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Cohen Auditorium

MONDAY

“S-Factor Presents: It’s a Shame”

Details: Bid farewell to the last day of classes with S-Factor’s fall show. The soulful serenaders will be joined by the Ladies of Essence and ENVY Tufts All-Female Step Team. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 p.m., Goddard Chapel

“TBT Presents: The Summer of ’69”

Details: Looking for something a little naughtier to relieve your finals stress? Look no further than the Tufts Burlesque Troupe’s fall show. Tickets are required and are sold out.

When and Where: 9 p.m., Cohen Auditorium