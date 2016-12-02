Do it this weekend: Dec. 2-4

With the end of the semester almost upon us, don’t miss one of your last chances to check out some of these events happening on campus this weekend!

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Torn Ticket II Presents: Fly By Night”

Details: Directed by junior Corinne Thomas, Torn Ticket II’s latest musical is a dark comedy, detailing love and loss in the Big Apple. Tickets are free and available at the Aidekman Box Office online at tuftsdramadancetickets.com.

When and Where: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m., Balch Arena Theater

“Spirit of Color Presents: Get Na$ty”

Details: The student hip-hop group is back for their Fall show, with a theme inspired by Kanye West. Tickets required and, as of publication, are sold out.

When and Where: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m., Cohen Auditorium

“Polykhroma Presents: ~Sensory~”

Details: Tufts’ newest independent art group is kicking off its inaugural exhibition this weekend, featuring studio art, graphic design, photography, video art, sound art and performance art. It features artists Christine Balcer, Irem Bugdayci, Menglan Chen, Tess Dennison, Chloe Michelle Hyman, Azmina Karukappadath, Kaitlin Kraemer, Sarah Kotis, Cec Lo, Simla Oral, Polina Pittell, Ry Ro, Kate Scheer, Adam Tracht, Katrine Tsoris, Kobi Walsh and Ben Wolfson. No tickets required.

When and Where: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 p.m., 59 Ossipee Road

SATURDAY

“Tufts Jazz Orchestra: Splanky, The Blues and the Abstract Truth”

Details: Tufts Jazz Orchestra is slated to perform a combination of straight-ahead jazz, selections from the American Songbook and Afro-Cuban music. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Goddard Chapel

SUNDAY

“Tufts Sunday Concert Series — Tufts Flute Ensemble”

Details: Featuring music by Florintino Maschera, Georg Abraham Schneider, Catherine McMichael, Ingolf Dahl and John Thow, Tufts Flute Ensemble’s upcoming concert, directed by Nina Barwell, features a wide breadth of composers, that spans a variety of genres and time periods.

When and Where: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center

“Tufts Chamber Orchestra”

Details: The group’s fall concert will be directed by John Page and features class chamber pieces. No tickets required.

When and Where: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Distler Performance Hall