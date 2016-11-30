All in Good Taste: JUGOS and Kwench

Though it may be “basic” no one can resist a good acai bowl with granola and fresh berries. My journey to discover a great smoothie bowl was not fruitless, but unfortunately, I was unable to find any options particularly close to the Tufts campus. That said, the smoothie bowl you have been craving (or at least I have been craving) is only a T ride away.

The location I had heard the most hype about was JUGOS, located in Back Bay. JUGOS sits just outside the Back Bay stop on the Orange Line. Succulent and tempting fresh fruits fill baskets that lead us to the door of the small shop. The space basically consists of a counter where orders are placed. The menu is filled with juices, smoothies, protein shots and, finally, acai and pitaya bowls. I settle on the classic Kai, which includes blended acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana and coconut water, all topped with granola, banana and fresh berries. My friend Ali chooses a protein bowl called the Sao Paolo that is loaded with blended acai, cashew, raw cacao, banana and cashew milk, finished with granola, banana, cacao nibs and coconut. There is no seating at JUGOS so we decide to cross the street and sit in a small park. Our bowls are strikingly different. Ali’s is savory and filling, while mine is light and refreshing. Both are satisfying and sweet, and it truly depends on what you are personally craving.

A week later I try a new location: a juice shop called Kwench Juice Cafe which is about a five-minute walk from Downtown Crossing. Kwench and JUGOS have a lot in common, both are small stores that sell only juices, smoothies and bowls comprised of the freshest ingredients. The space for Kwench is a little more open, which makes waiting for your order more comfortable, but there is still no in-shop seating. The smoothies and juices are all prepared in front of you at Kwench, and the walls are overflowing with fresh ingredients. I choose the Acailicious, which consists of acai, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, banana and coconut water and is topped with raspberry, coconut and granola. The smoothie bowls here are all $10 and are a good portion size for a lunch. The line is not long but the preparation is rather slow moving. I sit in an expansive park down the street to enjoy my delicious bowl.

Ultimately, both locations provide fresh and satisfying bowls for $10. I would recommend either store, as there is no significant difference in quality or taste at either spot. Throughout my time in Boston I have tried smoothie bowls from a couple other stores, but in my opinion, JUGOS and Kwench are the only spots that are worth the trip and price.