“The Edge of Seventeen” a biting teen dramedy

The classic American high school of cinematic imagination probably bears little resemblance to most peoples’ experiences. For some, the only difference may be the suspicious amounts of free time the students seem to have, while for others the suburban and overwhelmingly white campuses might as well be Narnia. Why then, is “The Edge of Seventeen” so familiar, so relatable? It’s set in one of those filmic fantasylands beloved by John Hughes and so many others, but like the best of the genre, doesn’t desperately try to dodge stereotypes and standard tropes. Instead, writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig deploys them to great effect, but crucially won’t let them go unexamined.

The film’s protagonist is Lakewood High junior and misfit Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who might be charitably described as a handful. She believes her misanthropy stems from her self-proclaimed old soul. Her teacher and reluctant confidant Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson) wryly points out that just maybe it’s because nobody likes her. She does have one friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), who’s been with Nadine through thick and thin. They laugh, confide in one another and have a drunken night in and their friendship in the early stages of the film is eminently believable. Of course, their bond can’t go untested, and tested it is when Krista hooks up with Nadine’s golden boy older brother, Darien (Blake Jenner). Distraught, Nadine issues an ultimatum to Krista: her or Darien. Following the Bush Doctrine of relationships, she takes Krista’s refusal to choose as the end of their friendship. Her only tether severed, Nadine is cast adrift. Her single mother, Mona (Kyra Sedgwick) has enough problems of her own, Nadine-generated or otherwise, to anchor her. She resorts to having lunch with Mr. Bruner, who less gives her advice than places his tongue firmly in his cheek and informs Nadine that not everything is about her.

Still, without Krista to shoot down her worst ideas, Nadine quickly begins making bad decisions. Even though the stakes are low, all of this means the world, is the world, to Nadine, and Craig beautifully captures that harmony of teenage angst and narcissism. Viewers who think Nadine is bad might need to take a closer look at their adolescent years. As “Boyhood” (2014) was, “The Edge of Seventeen” is pitch-perfect when it comes to recreating universal moments and feelings. The heady pause before a kiss, the trepidation of approaching someone you like, the instant regret of sending a message that had no business being sent. And even in the few moments when Craig’s script falters, Steinfeld’s performance manages to maintain the illusion, though the same can’t be said for Jenner and Lu Richardson. Once separated from Nadine, their dialogue loses much of its natural feel, and neither actor seems to be able to salvage those moments. Jenner can’t seem to break out of the friendly charm that worked so well in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016), but is frequently out of place here. But Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto, who plays Erwin, a classmate of Nadine, are stellar. Erwin has a crush on Nadine, and is both frustratingly and hilariously awkward in pursuing it. His attempts to woo her are like a worst-of compilation of every mistake that can be made, and Szeto somehow makes it possible to believe that there could be someone so inept and so adorable.

That this is Craig’s directorial debut occasionally shows through in a handful of odd shot transitions and staged-seeming scenes, but this is a film where it’s really the thought that counts. Craig communicates universal experiences through the decidedly non-universal lens of a movie version of an American high school, and casting director Melissa Kostenbauder made a fantastic choice in Steinfeld. Unlike most actors playing high schoolers, Steinfeld is actually the right age, having been eighteen during filming, which took place last year. Her combination of talent and temporal proximity to the material make for an excellent performance, expertly blending teenage nervousness, hormonality and dramatics.