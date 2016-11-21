‘Nocturnal Animals’ is ambitious, impressively stylish

The shift of roles within the people working in creative industries is a phenomenon frequently observed today, mostly due to the collaborative process of such industries. Musicians often pursue acting roles, actors experiment with filmmaking and filmmakers author books. While contemporary cultures have blurred the division between high and low art, there’s still a stigma against those who transition into more reputable mediums. Designer Tom Ford, who is known for revitalizing the Italian high-end fashion brand Gucci in 1990s, proved critics wrong with his directorial debut “A Single Man” (2009). Starring Academy Award winners Colin Firth and Julianne Moore, “A Single Man” was a visual masterpiece; Ford’s eye for fashion enabled the movie to have sophisticated mise-en-scene. With expert cinematography, costume and set design and musical score, the movie felt more like an established director’s magnum opus than a fashion designer’s debut.

Seven years later, Tom Ford returns to the silver screen with “Nocturnal Animals,” an adaptation of Austin Wright’s novel “Tony and Susan” (1993). “Nocturnal Animals” is arguably a more ambitious project than “A Single Man;” the narrative features a story within a story, exploring multiple sceneries as well as genres. Furthermore, the cast is significantly larger, and the budget is higher. Despite all the possible shortcomings that could have made the movie a messy experience, Tom Ford is able to avoid sophomore slump with artful direction.

The movie’s opening scene might be one of the most spectacular introductions in film history. The scene is over the top but elegant, grotesque but beautiful in it’s unique sense. It’s clear that Tom Ford wants to demonstrate his strengths as a fashion designer within the first minutes and it works; the scene is stylistically groundbreaking. The scene is also a nod to the story within a story narrative that will occur later in the movie.

“Nocturnal Animals” follows the affluent gallery owner Susan Morrow (Amy Adams). Susan is a textbook anti-hero; she is portrayed as cold and distant. Very fitting to the wealthy Hollywood wife stereotype, she has marital problems and seems to dislike her work even though she is very good at it. Susan receives a manuscript of a novel penned by her ex husband Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal) titled “Nocturnal Animals”. The movie then dissolves into three different narratives; the plot of the book is melded with Susan’s current life as well as her past relationship with Edward.

The book “Nocturnal Animals” is extremely violent, and it’s meant to parallel the brutal way Susan has broken up with Edward. In fact, the title of the book comes from a nickname Edward uses for Susan, and the book is dedicated to her. Reading the book, Susan is able to reflect her current life and soften her cutthroat attitude.

Every single frame of the movie is a work of art; Tom Ford is able to deliver visually both in the flashy, glamorous Los Angeles and the damp, deserted Texas setting. Ford mirrors images of Susan and Tony Hastings, the protagonist of Edward’s book also played by Jake Gyllenhaal, creating a connection between two contrasting settings.

The movie features a star-studded cast. In addition to the impressive performances by Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Karl Gusman shine in their roles as redneck rapists Ray and Lou. While his role in the movie is rather small and his breakthrough performance is yet to come, Gusman finally secures his spot as one of the biggest emerging actors in Hollywood, after delivering solid performances in mediocre films such as “Love” (2015) and “The Neon Demon (2016). Established actors such as Michael Shannon, Laura Linney, Michael Sheen and Jena Malone also feature in the cast, while “True Blood” (2008-2014) alum Kristen Bauer van Straten has the funniest cameo of the year.

The movie’s ending is rather disappointing, as it is unable to bring closure to Susan’s story. While Tom Ford does an impressive job with the movie, it’s also safe to say that his strengths lay better with simpler narratives. Compared to “A Single Man,” the movie, and it’s second act in particular, may seem unfocused. But overall, “Nocturnal Animals” is a solid effort by a fashion designer proving time and time again that he is an expert in multiple creative fields.