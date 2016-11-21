Is This Thing On? Daft Punk birthday celebrations

Greetings and happy almost Thanksgiving break! Today is my birthday, and I am choosing to write about Daft Punk. Perhaps they are my musical incarnation: they have been active for close to the same number of years I’ve been alive (21!), they are French (I’ll be spending next semester in Paris), they like helmets (Okay, maybe I don’t always wear mine while biking) and, like me, they are close, personal friends with Kanye West (self-explanatory).

For those who don’t know, the Parisian duo produces electronic music that, at times, might be a little intense for mainstream listeners. However, you may be more familiar with the duo than you think. Take “Stronger” (2007), which is one of Kanye West’s most played tracks on Spotify. Not to undermine Mr. West, but I do believe that he owes quite a bit of his success to his brilliant choices in sampling. The sample of Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” (2001) charges up Kanye’s tone and aligns with the verses so well that you might not realize that it’s not part of his original work.

In its earlier years, Daft Punk’s beats were often used in this way as samples for other artists, but beginning with the smash hit “Get Lucky” (2013), we’ve seen the pair harness its own popularity. The duo may not have quite enough appeal to channel solo success (yet), but its versatility has allowed for some dangerously addicting collaborations.

When you think of Daft Punk, you might think back to songs like “One More Time,” (2000) or “Technologic,” (2005), which pervaded pop culture in both dance clubs and TV commercials. In more recent years, Daft Punk has toned down its sound and teamed for some powerful collaborations, perhaps in an effort to strike a chord with more casual listeners. Its last album, Random Access Memories (2013), featured musical mogul Pharrell Williams, who produced significantly more melodic tracks than ones on the duo’s previous albums. I personally love the style of “Get Lucky” and “Lose Yourself to Dance” for the element of groove that Pharrell brings to said tracks. I also applaud Daft Punk for owning its use of autotune in a way that doesn’t feel abrasive — try “Instant Crush (feat. Julian Casablancas).”

Essentially, I think the duo took a bit of its electronic edge off to please a wider audience with more mellow synths. And that’s okay. While it’s certainly a change in sound, I see it as a development in the duo’s career as the electronic industry matures as a whole.

Just last week, Daft Punk released another collaboration with The Weeknd, “I Feel it Coming.” Its infectious beat is reminiscent of the Weeknd’s own “I Can’t Feel My Face” (2015); Daft Punk contributes a relaxed vibe that results in a track that you can’t help but play on repeat. Keep your eye on this one, because it’s sure to be all over the radio this winter.