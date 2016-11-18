Do it this weekend: Nov. 18-20

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, here are some big shows to check out before the mini-vacation. You don’t want to miss any of these!

FRIDAY

Tufts Amalgamates Concert

Details: The Amalgamates’ latest show will feature a guest performance from the Brown University Derbies. No tickets required.

When and Where: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 104

Tufts sQ! Concert

Details: sQ! has been inspired by animal noises and songs for its fall show, “sQ goes to the farm,” featuring a guest performance from Tufts B.E.A.T.s. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 – 10 p.m., Goddard Chapel

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Gnit”

Details: Pen, Paint and Pretzels (3Ps) is performing its fall major, “Gnit,” directed by senior Peter Secrest and written by Will Eno. The show is a re-imagining of Henrik Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt.”

When and Where: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m, Aidekman Arts Center, Balch Arena Theater

SATURDAY

“Shir Appeal Presents: Spy Peals 3D”

Details: The only co-ed Jewish a cappella group at Tufts, Shir Appeal has been influenced by the seminal “Spy Kids” (2001) in its upcoming show. Tickets are free for Tufts students and $5 for guests.

When and Where: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tufts Hillel

“Answering the Call: Tufts Third Day Gospel Choir Concert”

Details: The Third Day Gospel Choir is celebrating 35 years at Tufts with a special show at the Chevalier Theater in Medford Square. The show will feature the largest performance of a gospel choir in Tufts history, as all former members and directors of the group are invited to attend. Tickets are $10 and are available both at the door and at Tufts Granoff Music Center Box Office.

When and Where: 8 – 10 p.m., The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest Street, Medford

SUNDAY

“Tufts Choruses: Water Music”

Details: Directed by Jamie Kirsch, Tufts Concert Choir and Chamber Singers’ fall concert will showcase a wide array of composers including Vaughan Williams, Rebecca Sacks and Johann Adolph Hasse. No tickets required.

When and Where: 3 – 5 p.m., Distler Hall