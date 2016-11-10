Do it this weekend: Nov. 10-13

Take a breather during this long weekend and check out some events happening around campus.

THURSDAY

“This Is Our Youth”

Details: Sophomore Chopper Carter-Schelp and Senior Emily Friedlander have come together to put on Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth,” which details three people’s struggles with growing up. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m, Aidekman Arts Center, Balch Arena Theater

THURSDAY AND SATURDAY

“Something About Soul”

Details: The dancers of Sarabande will be putting on two soulful shows, the first of which is being performed tonight. During the intermission, there will be a bake sale with proceeds going to The Joyful Heart Foundation and Autism Speaks. Free tickets are available at the Mayer Campus Center Ticket Booth and at tuftstickets.com.

When and Where: 9 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Cohen Auditorium

THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Gnit”

Details: Pen, Paint, and Pretzels (3Ps) is performing its fall major, “Gnit,” directed by senior Peter Secrest and written by Will Eno. The show is a re-imagining of Henrik Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt.”

When and Where: 8 p.m., Aidekman Arts Center, Balch Arena Theater

FRIDAY

“When You Wish Upon a Czar”

Details: The Institute Sketch Comedy will be performing a variety of sketches this weekend. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: 9:30 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 008

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Godspell”

Details: “Godspell” is a musical that retells the Gospel of Matthew, the first book of the New Testament, but set in the modern-day setting of New York City. Be sure to catch it when it hits the stage at Tufts. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 p.m., Paige Hall, Crane Room

SATURDAY

TUSC Film Series

Details: This weekend, the Tufts Film Series features two of the biggest superhero blockbusters of the past summer, “Captain America: Civil War” and “Suicide Squad.” The third of the Captain America film franchise, “Captain America: Civil War,” sees Captain America and Iron Man butt heads over the debate between freedom through lack of government interference and safety through increased government involvement. “Suicide Squad” tells the tale of a U.S. intelligence officer’s last-ditch effort at saving the world by enlisting the help of incarcerated super-villains. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: “Captain America: Civil War” will be screened at 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. “Suicide Squad” will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Barnum Hall, Room 008