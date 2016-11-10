Five 2000s pop songs to brighten your post-election week

No matter who you support and what your political stance is, it is safe to say that the election cycle has been tiresome to all. But luckily 2000s pop is here to ease your post-election pain. Here are five songs to help maintain your mental composure:

1. Hilary Duff- “So Yesterday” (2003)

Early ’00s pop star/fashion icon/ goddess and your second favorite Hil(l)ary tells it like it is: if it’s over, let it go. While lyrics such as “If the light is off then it isn’t on” might be confusing to some, Hilary has a point. Light isn’t on when it’s off and come tomorrow, it’s time to leave this election cycle behind.

2. Natasha Bedingfield- “Smell the Roses” (2007)

You checked FiveThirtyEight religiously, read every single op-ed published by The New York Times and recited SNL skits by heart. But now, though the final results are frightening to consider, it’s time to reconnect with the outside world. Natasha Bedingfield, whose legacy will forever be cursed by Pantene commercials, asks everyone to wake up and smell the roses. “Wake up, take a moment / Grab it in your hands … and own it” might be the best post-election advice for those currently writing long political posts on Facebook.

3. The Black Eyed Peas- “Where Is The Love” (2003)

The same group that came up with the remarkable lyrics of “My Humps” (2005) ask “Where is the love” on their 2003 album “Elephunk.” As this election has seen more than its fair share of hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and sexism, the song is more meaningful than ever. But be careful, it will bring you to tears.

4. Imogen Heap- “Hide and Seek” (2005)

“Hide and Seek” is associated with one of the most dramatic scenes in television history: when Marissa shoots Trey on “The O.C.” (2003-2007). But strangely, the song’s lyrics are awfully relevant; questions like “Where are we? What the hell is going on?” are on everybody’s lips. Also, the song’s climatic moment in which Imogen Heap howls, “Mmm what you say?” is a fitting reaction to Trump’s numerous comments.

5. Ingrid Michaelson – “Keep Breathing” (2006)

What better way to grieve over the election than by listening to Ingrid Michaelson’s therapeutic song? Lyrics “I want to change the world / Instead I sleep” and “But all that I know is I’m breathing” offer an important lesson to learn for all those disappointed by the outcome. Now that it is over, all you can do is to take a deep breath now.