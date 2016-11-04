Do it this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Halloween may be over, but there are still plenty of things to check out this weekend.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY

“Gem of the Ocean”

Don’t miss out on your last chance to see Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play this weekend. A post-show discussion will be held after Saturday’s performance with Howard University Professor Sandra Shannon, one of the nation’s leading scholars on August Wilson. Tickets are available online at tuftsdramadancetickets.universitytickets.com.

When and Where: 8 – 11 p.m., Balch Arena Theater

FRIDAY

“The Last Debate”

Be primed and ready for Election Day by attending CIVIC’s final debate between Tufts Democrats and Tufts Republicans. To keep things interesting, each side has agreed to take on the other side’s positions.

When and Where: 7 – 8 p.m., ASEAN Auditorium

SATURDAY

“Break the Stage”

Tufts African Students Organization is hosting its 13th annual step competition, which will feature several colleges from the New England area. Tufts’ own ENVY, Blackout and African Dance Collective will also be performing. Tickets required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

When and Where: 7 – 9:30 p.m., Cohen Auditorium

SUNDAY

Sunday Concert Series

This week’s Sunday Concert Series features Austrian composer Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise.” The concert will feature Charles Blandy as tenor and Thomas Strumpf on piano. No tickets required.

When and Where: 3 – 5 p.m., Granoff Music Center