Late Night 2016: The Daily’s top five picks for election sketches

At long last, it’s almost over. The 2016 election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and when the last ballot is cast, a season of fulminating acrimony will have drawn to a close.

For all its drama, this election season has provided America’s premier comics with a bounty of raw material. As the election approaches, let us relive the finest sketches that the 2016 political season has given.

Donald Drumpf – John Oliver, “Last Week Tonight” (2014-present)

The Daily ran an article about John Oliver’s first attempt to “dismantle The Donald” back in March, and while Oliver may have unloaded some choice Trump barbs since, his original anti-Trump tirade is still as effective now as it was in February. Oliver mixes levity and despair with a point-by-point rebuttal of Trump and this seminal episode literally concludes with a firework display and a mic-drop. If there is one sketch to rewatch before the election, make it this one — it’ll remind you what’s at stake.

Cruz 101 – Samantha Bee, “Full Frontal” (2016)

Samantha Bee’s acid tongue and precisely-delivered put-downs have cut more than her share of political figures down to size, but her attacks on current senator, former GOP presidential candidate and paunchy Phantom of the Opera Ted Cruz land with a uniquely righteous fury.

But for all of her comedic prowess, all the jokes Bee delivered in her “Cruz 101” bit pale in comparison to the clip of a young Ted Cruz inquiring “why am I persecuted here?!” that her team unearthed.

Jon Stewart’s (all too brief) return to late night TV, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (2015-present)

Jon Stewart picked a terrible time to step away from the helm of “The Daily Show” (1996-present). Just imagine his masterful lampooning of Trump. But, for 10 shining minutes in July, Stewart stepped out of retirement and gave viewers a taste of what might have been. Stewart’s guest appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” was volcanic rage wrapped in jokes, all directed at the hypocrisy of Sean Hannity and the rest of the political right for nominating Trump. Please come back Jon. We miss you.

The Third Debate Sketch, “Saturday Night Live” (1975-present)

Alec Baldwin’s impression of Trump and Kate McKinnon’s impression of Hillary Clinton have been a constant source of joy throughout the last weeks of this election. However, SNL’s parody of the third presidential debate soars high above any of the political comedy the show has done so far by dint of Tom Hanks’ guest appearance as debate moderator Chris Wallace. Baldwin’s contorted face and McKinnon’s almost-warm-but-just-too-mechanical delivery are glorious alone, but with Hanks asking the questions, the alchemy is just sublime.

Cartoon Donald Trump – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (2015-present)

The “Late Show” had struggled with low ratings this year, but the debut of Cartoon Donald Trump was a heartwarming bright spot. Watching Stephen Colbert threaten an uncannily accurate animated caricature of Trump with a pen is far from sharp political commentary, but it’s a bit of fun, which has been in short supply this election year.