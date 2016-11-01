‘Inferno:’ all smoke, no fire

In the second sequel to “The Da Vinci Code” (2006), “Inferno,” which was released on Oct. 28, sees the fate of the world rest on the structural integrity of a Ziploc bag. The fact that this is the least of the film’s problems speaks volumes. But yes, evil billionaire Bertrand Zobrist (Ben Foster) has hidden a Ziploc bag containing a deadly virus in a secret location and plans to release it as a solution to global overpopulation. Despite a name that belongs in a James Bond movie, he apparently didn’t want to spring for a classic shiny silver device with a red countdown timer — one doesn’t get rich by splurging! Zobrist has, of course, laid a trail of riddles and puzzles based on Dante’s epic poem “Inferno” leading to the device as a foolproof way to ensure it goes off. This is not a movie for those who may protest that this makes no sense at all.

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) and Dr. Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones) are quickly on the case. The requisite pursuers are myriad, from World Health Organization teams inexplicably packing assault rifles to a mysterious private security firm led by a man known as Harry “The Provost” Sims (Irrfan Khan). One assumes that Tufts Provost David Harris does not also have an evil lair aboard an ocean freighter and a drawer full of ritual knives. In Khan’s scenes, the camera lingers on his expressive eyes as he alternately threatens and delivers deadpan humor, offering a welcome breather in the otherwise chaotic film.

Most of the action is spent following Brooks and Langdon as they rush through this basilica or that museum, pausing only to glance at a work of art and make a questionable leap of logic to figure out the next clue in Zobrist’s trail. At every turn, they’re running from one adversary or another, but director Ron Howard is never able to create a palpable sense of danger or urgency. In one sequence, the duo is chased by a quadcopter drone that swoops to and fro, completely absent of any sense of menace despite inexplicably sounding like an attack helicopter and not a toy that can be bought on Amazon.

Unlike “The Da Vinci Code,” “Inferno” spends little time on historical material. The puzzles are straightforward and only require Langdon to draw up some tidbit about Renaissance art or politics. However, what little explanation we get is painfully clumsy. In the sequence that starts off the hunt, Langdon stands in front of an image projected on a wall and explains the details of Botticelli’s “Chart of Hell.” If exposition must be delivered, perhaps it is better not to have Tom Hanks stand in front of a board and give an art history lecture. Worse still is when the audience is told in three different ways within 30 seconds that the characters are in Florence, a fact that had already been established in the previous scene.

Instead, the plot is propelled — or more accurately, dragged — forward by a series of reversals and changes in allegiance between all the players. A romantic subplot even surfaces in the second half of the film (not between Landon and Brooks, thankfully). Writer David Koepp’s crisscrossing threads quickly become tangled, and Howard is unable to untie the knot.

Only after everyone’s true colors are revealed do things become clear. Unfortunately, what becomes clear is the absurdity of the plot, which is only revealed to be doubly contrived and unlikely. One head-scratching reveal is that the best action scene of the film was in fact an elaborate setup in which no one was in real danger. It would be unfair not to afford “Inferno” and its prequels a healthy dose of suspended disbelief, but that charity should be put toward hidden passageways, secret messages encoded in famous works of art and clever puzzles — not in mediocre human drama.

The end of the world should have at least been a somewhat compelling engine to drive the film, but the twists and turns pull focus away from Langdon and his race to solve the puzzle and save the day. It’s this continual insistence on lowering the stakes that takes “Inferno” from being a half-decent popcorn movie to a dud.