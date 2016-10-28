Do it this weekend: Oct. 28-30

The gods of time are cruel, for they have seen it fit to allow Halloween 2016 to fall on a Monday. While we lament this tragedy, there is still much to see and do on campus this Halloweekend (and even after). Behold! The Daily’s picks:

FRIDAY

Spookapella 2016

Details: Join Spirit of Color, BlackOut and Tufts’ premier a cappella groups for an evening of Halloween-themed performances. Food will be served and all proceeds will benefit the Sharewood Project, a free clinic run by Tufts students and doctors that provides medical care to underserved groups in the greater Boston area. Tickets $5 for admission and food, $7 for an additional five raffle tickets. Purchase at tuftstickets.com.

Where and When: 6 p.m. — 9 p.m., Alumnae Lounge.

Third Annual Rocky Horror Queer Halloween Extravaganza

Details: If watching people take singing and bobbing a bit too seriously isn’t for you, TUTV is hosting Horror Fest, a showcase of four student-made horror films. After those films, the LGBT Center and Team Q will screen the classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975). No tickets required, though the show has filled up in the past.

Where and When: 7:30p.m. — 11 p.m., Barnum 008

SATURDAY

Tufts University Wind Ensemble: 2x2x2

Details: Tufts University Wind Ensemble starts the season with a performance featuring Hindemith’s “Symphony in B-flat for Band,” Persichetti’s “Pageant” and Richard Strauss’ “Serenade.” The show will be directed by John McCann. No tickets required.

Where and When: 8p.m. — 10 p.m., Distler Performance Hall, Granoff Music Center

MONDAY

2016 Midnight Halloween Organ Concert

Details: Although not technically happening this weekend, the annual Tufts University Midnight Halloween Organ Concert promises to be atmospheric as always. Tufts’ very own organist Chris Lane will hammer out spooky tunes on the organ, and warm cider and donuts will be served. No tickets required.

Where and When: 11:50 p.m., Goddard Chapel