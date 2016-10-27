5 things you will see over this Halloweekend

Halle-freaking-lujah! At long last, fellow Jumbos, it’s Halloweekend — arguably the most happening weekend in the fall semester — and you won’t want to miss out. There’s no excuse not to dress up, even if all you do is pull a Jim from “The Office” (2005-2013) and stick a “Hello my name is Dave” tag on your shirt. Honestly, doing that would probably get you brownie points around here.



Every year, you’ll run into a few uniquely creative costumes that make you think, “Wow, I really should have tried harder.” But for every costume that goes the extra mile, there are about seven that will range from “Meh” to “Really?” Here are the top five costumes you’ll definitely be seeing, as a fair warning. If you don’t see any of these, this writer owes you candy corn. With that, the projected forecast for the weekend is “Cloudy with a chance of Harleys.”

5) Ken Bone

After his mind-boggling, slightly terrifying, definitely intriguing appearance during the second presidential debate, he became an overnight sensation and a clear Halloween costume contender. Everyone wanted a piece of Bone, and we are not talking about a skeleton costume. His question about the candidates’ energy policies wasn’t exactly memorable, but everything else about him was. This is a safe choice for a politically-inclined costume without any major controversy attached to it. Save that for the week after next, kiddos! Just pull out your favorite red sweater, glasses and a killer mustache.

4) Eleven from “Stranger Things” (2016)

It doesn’t take any special powers to know that there will be plenty of Elevens running across campus this Halloweekend. If you’re super committed, shaving your head is one option, but the important part will be nailing Eleven’s half-angry half-confused look of concentration as she moves things with her mind.

3) Rainbow mouth Snapchat filter

This one’s probably the most college-friendly one because it doesn’t require any special clothing. Face-paint will do the trick, but if you’re scrambling at the last minute, fear not. Ask around! Odds are, you’ll find enough Kylie Jenner lip kits to complete all the colors of the rainbow.

2) Pokémon Trainer

Gotta catch em’ all (candy, that is)! Pokémon Go swept across the world this past summer, briefly surpassing Twitter in usage for a time and pretty much always surpassing Yu-Gi-Oh! in quality. Always. The 90s zeitgeist has been transported to 2016, and you can bet your tuition that you’ll be seeing makeshift red-and-white orbs and lots of flashbacks to your childhood.

1) Harley Quinn

Joker is fair game too, but you will without a doubt run into at least 20 Harleys this weekend. Fishnet stockings all around! Since everyone knows it’s coming, they might as well do something cool with it and plan some sort of flash mob.