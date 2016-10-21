Do it this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Sick from the fickle weather? Drowned with papers and problem sets? Well, you are in luck: It is Parents and Family Weekend, and you can finally have that fancy dinner that you have waited months for. And if your parents aren’t around, no need to fret. Check out these cool artsy events instead!

FRIDAY

Art History Society Pumpkin Carving

Details: The ridiculous amount of Prez Lawn posts on everyone’s Instagram accounts proves one thing: it’s October again. Why not celebrate the month by carving some pumpkins? Free donuts and cider will be provided.

When and Where: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, location TBD (be sure to check out their Facebook page for more details!)

Curatorial Tour of “Mortal Things: Portraits Look Back and Forth”

Details: When a trek down to the MFA isn’t in the cards, take a visit to Tufts Art Gallery and tour its fall exhibit “Mortal Things: Portraits Look Back and Forth.” No tickets required.

When and Where: 3 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 21, Tisch Family Gallery

Tufts Stand-Up Comedy Presents: Comedy Spooktacular!

Details: Watch Tufts Stand-Up Comedy Collective perform their first major show of the year. Although no tickets are required, beware that the Halloween-themed performance is expected to fill to capacity.

When and Where: 9:30 – 11 p.m. on Oct. 21, Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center

SATURDAY

Parents Weekend Dance Showcase

Details: Tufts University Department of Drama and Dance is hosting a big dance extravaganza on Saturday. In addition to Tufts Dance Program, student dance groups including the African Dance Collective, Sarabande, Spirit of Color, Tamasha, JumboRaas, Tufts Tap Ensemble and Tufts Ballroom will be participating in the show. No tickets required.

When and Where: 6 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, Cohen Auditorium

SUNDAY

Tufts Sunday Concert Series: La Tempesta

Details: What is a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than listening to live chamber music? La Tempesta (The Storm) features Tufts faculty and student musicians including coordinator of applied music Edith Auner and affiliates of the Music Department Emmanuel Feldman and Emil Altschuler. No tickets required.

When and Where: 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Distler Performance Hall