Five of Boston’s Hidden Gems to fill Parents, Family Weekend

Whether this is your first or last Parents and Family Weekend at Tufts, odds are that you’ll want to show off how great your school is and share some of the communities you’re a part of with them. This is definitely encouraged, but in case you want to venture out of the Tufts Bubble, (highly likely if your visitors have traveled far) here are some ideas for what to do this weekend.

1. 5th Annual Canine Promenade; Oct. 23 ; 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.; Charles River Esplanade (on Fiedler Field)

This is not a drill. There will be actual dogs parading around the Charles River in costumes. There will be a grand prize for Best Costume as well as Best Duet (Human and Pet). The Snap Story potential that this event promises is almost too much to bare. Stop by to devour the cuteness and support Esplanade’s fundraising for park improvement.

2. 52nd Head Of the Charles; Oct. 22-23 ; All day beginning at 7:45 am

Check out this annual event that brings thousands together on the Charles River. The Regatta’s website features some of the best sites to spectate at, including the Weld Exhibition on the Cambridge side and the Reunion Village on the Boston side. Either area is full of activity and promises food to salivate over while enjoying the race.

3. Custom House Observation Deck; Everyday except Fridays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; McKinley Square

As far as tourist attractions go this is still fairly low key, yet you still get a breathtaking, 360-degree view of the city, including panoramas of the Boston Harbor Islands and downtown. The property is owned by Marriott, but the deck is still open to the public during their designated hours. Just take the first elevator to the 19th floor, and then the second elevator to the 26th floor. Enjoy the inspired architecture dating back to 1837, which was given the go-ahead by President Andrew Jackson. Tickets are $5 in the afternoon and $7.50 in the evening.

4. 20th Annual A Cappella Competition; Oct. 22-23; Starts at 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day; Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Faneuil Hall is one of the Boston’s most popular attractions. It’s the hub of Boston’s revolutionary-era history, and, this weekend, you can explore that while getting your acapella on. New England’s best acapella groups will be competing for cash prizes and performance opportunities. Stop by at your leisure, and check out the marketplace. Quincy Market is right behind Faneuil Hall, which you’ll want to check out when you’re hungry.

5. Escape the Room; Available for bookings this weekend on their website escaptetheroomboston.com; Boston

This unique attraction has the potential to lead to some unforgettable memories for whoever is in your group. Escape rooms are becoming fairly popular all over the country, and for good reason. The basic premise is having your group locked inside a themed room, and then your party is allotted 60 minutes to use the clues around you to escape. You and 10 other people will have to use your wits in an unexpected and memorable way. Tickets are $28.