Do it this weekend: Oct. 14-16

With midterms fully in swing, be sure to check out one of these events this weekend when you are looking for a study break!

FRIDAY

Polyhack

Details: The Tufts Computer Science Exchange and Tufts.io are presenting a community-wide hackathon for students of all disciplines. The event will continue through Saturday evening. Register for free online at the PolyHack website. Be sure to bring your Tufts ID and a laptop to participate!

When and Where: 6 p.m., Collaborative Learning and Innovation Complex

“Major: Undecided Presents: Hint of Crime: A Tostitos Mystery”

Details: Major: Undecided is presenting its first show of the year. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: 9:30 – 10:30 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 008

“Battle of the Islands”

Details: The Cape Verdean Student Association and Caribbean Student Organization present the second annual Battle of the Islands to recognize those impacted by the destruction of Hurricane Matthew and celebrate the rich Carribean diaspora here in Boston. Featuring DJ Francis. Doors will close at midnight. Tickets, which are available both online and at the door, cost $3 for Tufts students and $5 for the general public. College ID required.

When and Where: 10:oo p.m. – 2:00 a.m., Mayer Campus Center

SATURDAY

“S-Factor’s 10 Year Anniversary Concert!”

Details: S-Factor is celebrating its 10 year anniversary featuring The Ladies of Essence as guest performers. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: 7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m., Distler Performance Hall

SUNDAY

Pizza Run

Details: The Leonard Carmichael Society and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee have joined forces for Tufts’ first ever pizza run, a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Somerville and Medford. Check in begins at 10 a.m.. Admission is $15. Tickets available online.

When and Where: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Academic Quad