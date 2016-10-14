5 things happening in the world of celebrities

1. Kim Kardashian West robbed in Paris: While in the city for Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by five men dressed as police officers, who bound and gagged Kardashian West and took off with over $10 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring. This week, her sister Khloe Kardashian said on “The Ellen Show” (2003-present) that Kardashian West is still traumatized by the event, but she will get through it, and that the incident has served as a wakeup call regarding security for the whole family. As of now, all production for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (2007-present) has been suspended.

2. Lindsay Lohan nearly loses a finger in a boat accident: While trying to pull up an anchor on a boat, Lohan became tangled in it and was pulled into the water. As she struggled to get back in the boat, the anchor somehow sliced off the tip of her left ring finger. Luckily, she and her friends found the missing piece on the deck’s boat, and a plastic surgeon was able to sew it back on.

3. Chrissy Teigen makes Twitter account private: Teigen recently made her Twitter account private, explaining in a tweet, “I just feel like I am absorbing things 24/7. My body and mind cannot handle it anymore.” Everyone, please stop trolling celebrities online! Now you can only be bestowed with Teigen’s wisdom if you followed her online before Oct. 5.

4. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have yet to reveal any details about their second child: Lively recently gave birth to her second child with Reynolds, but they have neither disclosed the sex nor the name of what is sure to be one of the cutest babies of 2016 (along with Teigen and John Legend’s Luna Simone and Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Dusty Rose, of course). The newest addition to the Lively-Reynolds family joins 22-month-old daughter James. Celebrities obviously deserve their right to privacy, but please, the world is ready to know and love this baby!

5. Shailene Woodley arrested during peaceful protest: Woodley was arrested this week along with 27 others for criminal trespassing during a peaceful protest against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Bismarck, N.D. If the $3.8 billion project is completed, it would transport oil across several states, and could harm the main water source and several sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation. Woodley streamed both the protest and her arrest on Facebook Live and has since been released from jail.