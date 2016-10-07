Do it this weekend: Oct. 7-10

Because of Indigenous People’s Day, we have an extra day of the weekend, which means everyone has an extra day to check out awesome things that are happening on campus. Here are some of those things you should be sure to check out:

“Electoral College Dropouts: An Institute Show”

Details: The Institute Sketch Comedy will be tackling one of the more confusing and controversial aspects of the U.S. voting system: the electoral college. Doors open at 9:20 p.m. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: 9:30 – 11 p.m. on Friday, Braker Hall, Room 001

Tufts University Social Collective Film Series screenings of “Dope” (2015) and “City of God” (2002)

Details: In “Dope,” high school senior Malcolm struggles socially in a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles but then gets invited to an underground party that sets his friends off on an adventure through LA. In “City of God,” follow the different chosen paths of two young men from Rio de Janeiro between the end of the 1960s to the early 1980s, one becoming a photographer and the other a drug dealer. Admission is free. No tickets required.

When and Where: “Dope” will be screened at 7 p.m. on Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sautrday. “City of God” will be screened at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Barnum Hall, Room 008

WMFO Benefit Concert

Details: This is WMFO’s annual benefit concert that coincides with its donations drive. The confirmed performers are Vundabar, Shark Saddle and Peenie Weenstraw and His Peenweeners. Donations strongly encouraged.

When and Where: 9 p.m. on Saturday, Paige Hall, Crane Room

Indigenous People’s Day celebration

Details: In honor of Tufts’ faculty voting in favor of recognizing Indigenous People’s Day in place of Columbus Day, there is a celebration on the academic quad this Monday evening. The event will feature music from the Nettukkusqk Singers and Indigenous food and art, along with information about getting involved with Indigenous People’s Day Boston.

When and Where: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, Academic Quad