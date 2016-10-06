5 things to do off campus over the long weekend

Looking to do something adventurous over the long weekend? The Daily is here with five off-the-Hill sights and activities for all Tufts students to enjoy.

Making Modern

New exhibitions at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) are always a treat, and “Making Modern,” the museum’s ongoing star attraction, continues this trend. Featuring five distinct galleries and 28 artists, including revered figures such as Pablo Picasso and Frida Kahlo, the exhibition is perfect for those seeking a more artistic outing. Be sure to also check out newer exhibitions that are spotlighting artist Frances Stark, sculptor Della Robbia and visual artist Christian Marclay. Admission is free for Tufts students, and this is the weekend to take advantage of it.

“Making Modern” is now ongoing at the MFA, located at 465 Huntington Ave. by the Fenway in Boston. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend.

Harvard Film Archive Film Series: “Foxy Brown” (1974) and “Jackie Brown” (1997)

The Harvard Film Archive continues its longstanding film series and events with two special features this week as part of its two-month feature of actress Pam Grier’s work. This weekend, however, is particularly notable because Grier will be present at both showings. On Friday at 7 p.m., there is a screening of the action film “Foxy Brown,” followed by a conversation between Grier and Henry Louis Gate, Jr. On Saturday, Grier is also scheduled to appear for “Jackie Brown,” a Quentin Tarantino classic.

Both events are located at Harvard’s Carpenter Center for Visual Arts on 24 Quincy Street in Cambridge. Tickets required.

HONK! Festival and Parade

Somerville’s own activist music festival is back for its 10th year, including groups inspired by klezmer, samba, afrobeat, punk, funk and hip-hop. Saturday features a music and dance party right in Davis Square. Sunday will see the parade march from Davis Square to Harvard Square in solidarity with activists. B.E.A.T.s will be performing during the event. Coincidentally, Harvard Square will be hosting its very own Oktoberfest that day as well.

HONK! will be in Davis Square from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and the parade will be from noon to 2 p.m., with the concert lasting in Harvard until 6 p.m. No tickets required.

Beyond Words: Italian Renaissance Books

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is back with another in-depth exhibition, only this time the museum is diving into printed books. While the Isabella Stewart Gardner is worth a visit any day in its own right, this exhibition is a nice break from the rest of the museum, showcasing hundreds of printed and painted books and celebrating one of the most influential innovations of the last millennium.

The museum is located on 25 Evans Way in Boston and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. on the weekend. Tickets required.

Future Arts Fest

For those looking to explore the contemporary art scene this weekend, the Future Arts Festival is the place to do so. The festival features over 40 artists and doubles as a fundraiser for the Boston Children’s Hospital.

The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 and is located at the Boston Center for The Arts at 539 Tremont Street in Boston. Tickets required.