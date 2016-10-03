Is this thing on? Crushing on The Chainsmokers

Welcome back! Today is all about The Chainsmokers, who I am personally endorsing as The Next Big Thing. Here’s my take on why they work and how they’re changing the image of EDM.

When Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall stepped into the spotlight in 2014 as The Chainsmokers, their first commercial success came in the form of “#SELFIE” (2014), a techno-heavy beat paired with an unforgettable monologue by the uncredited Alexis Killacam. Yet, this dialogue is exactly what today’s millennial needed to hear: how ridiculous we all sound stressing over which Instagram filters to use and whining about ratchet girls in cheetah print dresses. So why do we love it? Because Drew and Alex force us to laugh at ourselves and even think about the real questions: “If it’s not even summer, then why does the DJ keep on playing ‘Summertime Sadness’ (2012)?”

While “#SELFIE” had its fifteen minutes, The Chainsmokers hit us next with “Kanye” (2014), continuing to connect with fans by playing something I like to call the “relatable card.” Like “#SELFIE,” it’s tongue-in-cheek, it’s applicable to anyone — isn’t there a little bit of Kanye West in all of us? This time, The Chainsmokers feature the whimsical vocals of female duo sirenXX, and we see a formula emerging. Over their next few releases, The Chainsmokers perfected bridging the gap between their EDM roots and singable, catchy pop by teaming up with female leads such as Rozes, Daya and most recently, Halsey. What’s more, their sound is immediately recognizable, as light melodic synths can be enjoyed even by those who don’t prefer the electronic genre. Their sound has something for everyone, which has resulted in their Top 40 success.

However, if you were starting to think that The Chainsmokers are nothing without their features, think again. On their most recent number one hit “Closer” (2016), Andrew takes the mic for the first time to share the stage with Halsey in a nostalgic anthem about modern romance. Andrew’s smooth vocals set the duo apart from other DJs, distinguishing their sound as dynamic and innovative. They haven’t forgotten about their relatable shtick either, with lyrics about roommates back in Boulder and overplaying Blink-182 songs. It’s subtle yet unique lines like these that are becoming prevalent in pop music today, causing listeners to pause and say, “Hey wait, that’s actually pretty funny,” or “Yeah, I can totally picture my best friend doing that.”

And where are The Chainsmokers going from here? The pair has yet to release a full-length album, but you can be sure to expect big things as they continue to hone their emerging style. Check out their latest single “All We Know” (2016), featuring Phoebe Ryan, who you may recognize from her viral “Ignition/Do You…” mashup. To finish this off, I’ll leave you with a fun fact: Andrew and Alex share Coldplay as their musical guilty pleasure. So cute.

