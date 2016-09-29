Do it this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

FRIDAY

“The Ground on Which We Stand”

Details: Actor, director and playwright Ruben Santiago-Hudson will discuss his professional experience and insights with Monica White Ndounou, associate professor in the drama and dance department. Conversation topics will include Santiago-Hudson’s personal experience as a black Latino working in the American entertainment industry and his professional work on programs such as “Selma” (2014) and “Castle” (2009-2016). They will also discuss Santiago-Hudson’s workshop with the cast of Tufts’ fall production, August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” which he appeared in on Broadway. Free admission. No tickets required.

When and Where: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Barnum Hall, Room 008

SATURDAY

“After Orlando: A Performance and Remembrance on the Pulse Nightclub Shooting”

Details: This performance provides an opportunity to reflect on Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting in June, allowing attendees to stand in remembrance with those who lost their lives. The event will feature performances and readings organized by assistant professors of drama and dance Kareem Khubchandani and Noe Montez, respectively. After Orlando is being staged in conjunction with Missing Bolts Production and No Passport Theatre Alliance. Free admission. No tickets required.

When and Where: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Balch Arena Theater

Sponsors: Department of Drama and Dance, Latino Center, LGBT Center, Latino Studies, Community Health, University Chaplaincy, Africana Center, Asian American Center, Women’s Center

SATURDAY

Fall Fest

Concert Board is bringing a Spring Fling-style event to the fall semester with its newly-dubbed Fall Fest, which replaces the former Cage Rage event. Featuring Waka Flocka Flame as the headliner, the show is sure to be a highlight of Homecoming weekend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are sold out.

When and Where: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carzo Cage

SUNDAY

Tufts Sunday Concert Series

Details: Tufts Music Department faculty will give a concert featuring high-energy chamber music. The concert will feature Emmanuel Feldman on cello and Pascale Delache-Feldman on bass with composers John McDonald and Thomas Stumpf.

When and Where: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Distler Hall