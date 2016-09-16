‘Rob and Chyna’ unmemorable, disappoints

Once word got out that Rob Kardashian had shacked up with, proposed to and impregnated the ex-wife of his youngest sister’s current boyfriend (it’s fine, don’t worry about it), it would have been borderline irresponsible if E! hadn’t decided to make a spinoff featuring the beautiful parents-to-be. The first episode of “Rob and Chyna,” which premiered on Sept. 11, proved to be a disappointment. Although Chyna is refreshing with her lack of filter, the episode never managed to get off the ground in terms of entertainment. It certainly had the potential to be the trashier, more fun little sibling of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (2007 – present), but the drama, for the most part, fell flat, making for a rather boring 42 minutes.

Viewers could probably sense trouble when the episode opened with views of Los Angeles that looked like they had been shot using the comic book filter in Photo Booth. This interesting stylistic choice continued to be used as a transition ad nauseam throughout the episode.

Of course, the main theme of the show was the impending birth of Rob and Chyna’s first child together. Chyna has a three-year-old from her previous marriage to Tyga, which means that Rob and sister Kyler Jenner are eerily close to sharing a stepson. The couple actually pulled off a baller publicity move and announced the sex of their child on air. It would have been a nice moment had Rob not spent the first 20 minutes of the episode talking about how much he wanted a boy, only to have the ultrasound reveal that Rob and Chyna were expecting a baby girl. It’s going to be such a cute bonding moment for Rob and his daughter when they watch this episode together for the first time.

There was also an ongoing discussion throughout the episode about Rob still being attached by the umbilical cord to his mother, Kris Jenner. This, however, was old news for anyone who has watched five minutes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” How do you think he got the money for that rock of an engagement ring Chyna is wearing? It’s hard to believe the funds came from his sock company.

The climax of the episode was an “epic” fight between Rob and Chyna. There was so much irrational behavior during this fight that it was honestly hard to tell exactly what was going on. What seemed to transpire was that Rob got mad at Chyna for texting other people and changing the passcode on her phone, which led Chyna to believe that Rob was projecting and in fact cheating on her. Chyna confronted Rob over the phone about this and ended up screaming, “WHY ARE YOU TEXTING B******,” which also happens to be the title of this episode. Rob then laughed through an apology and presented Chyna with some flowers that were presumably from the sale section of the local gas station. Chyna was not having any of this and threw the flowers into her pool. Then she kicked Rob out of the house. This entire sequence might have been borderline entertaining had 95 percent of it not already been featured in promos for the show.

After the fight, some other stuff happened, but it is barely worth mentioning. There was definitely something about a really long french fry and a random appearance by Scott Disick. At this point, zoning out was really the only way to make it through.

The episode supposedly ended with a cliffhanger, but this reviewer neither remembers it nor cares to do so.

Based on the pilot, this show is not worth watching, despite its seeming potential to fulfill all trashy reality show dreams. While “Rob and Chyna” should have been so bad that it’s good, it ended up just being bad. There were, however, a few takeaways from the hour: If you’re pregnant, always have a backup supply of jelly in case you finish the first jar, Lord Disick will do anything for a paycheck and Kris Jenner really despises turkey bacon.