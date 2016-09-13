ICA exhibits a fine selection of contemporary art with ‘First Light’

As evidenced by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy’s installment of Ai Weiwei’s public art masterpiece, “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads,” or the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) upcoming launch of the mfaNOW program, art institutions in the Boston area have been focusing on contemporary art this year. This leaves the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), the leading contemporary art establishment in Boston, in a delicate state.

On the one hand, it’s beneficial for other institutions to concentrate on contemporary art because these institutions are more likely to bring in new audiences. On the other hand, the size and the support for the ICA are tiny when compared to the MFA, so with the recent competition, the ICA is at risk of losing its “leading” status in contemporary art. Over the years, the ICA has displayed groundbreaking exhibitions by artists including Arlene Shechet, Adriana Varejão and Os Gemeos. Yet none of the exhibitions were as noteworthy as MFA’s recent blockbuster exhibition, “Megacities Asia,” which included a massive ready-made installation by Ai. Luckily, the ICA’s new exhibition, entitled “First Light: A Decade of Collecting at the ICA,” will no doubt provide some competition.

The ICA functions not only as a museum but also as a venue for art and design events, which is undeniably needed in Boston. In fact, the actual galleries of the building are rather small, which prevents curators from setting up big shows. “First Light: A Decade of Collecting at the ICA” is able to veil the problem of limited space by featuring small works of big-name artists. From contemporary icons Andy Warhol, Eva Hesse and Cindy Sherman to younger yet equally renowned artists Nick Cave, Kara Walker and Mona Hatoum, the exhibition features an exceptional selection of works by established artists. The showcase may not be their most famous, yet it is enough to get a taste of each artist’s flair.

There is a certain emphasis on women artists in the exhibition. “The Barbara Lee Collection of Art by Women” features works by Yayoi Kusama, Kiki Smith and many others. Named after the Boston-based philanthropist who, in 2014, gave the museum its largest gift ever (43 works by 25 female artists), the exhibition featuring female artists is an important step for the ICA, especially since the work of women tends to be underrepresented in museums. The abundance of works by women artists demands introspection by traditional museums such as the MFA, and will hopefully cause them to question how well they promote diversity.

The exhibition features works by Mona Hatoum, who recently had a massive retrospective at Tate Modern Museum in London. “Pin Rug” is a carpet-like figure made out of thousands of black pins. Resembling the “seccade” Muslims pray on, the surface of the rug appears smooth and silk-like. Yet the actual material used is uncomfortable and even hazardous. “Pin Rug” is not Hatoum’s best work, but it highlights the general aesthetic of many of her pieces, which usually survey the relationship between pleasure and pain, tragedy and joy. Another work of Hatoum’s, entitled “Natura Morta,” is a Victorian-like vitrine. Yet, instead of displaying vases and delicate ornaments, the vitrine displays crystal grenades of festive colors.

There isn’t an overarching idea that neatly encompasses the entirety of the exhibition. Instead, each gallery has its own theme. The exhibition is made up of eight parts, and each part draws inspiration from a certain idea, medium, material or artist. “Question Your Teaspoons” consists of works about domesticity, while “Soft Power” only features work with soft materials. The common concepts and elements help the audience to interpret the works more easily.

2016 is the time during which Boston art establishments are finally able to catch up with establishments from cultural capitals in terms of contemporary art. In its tenth year of existence, the ICA is able to prove that while its collection is most definitely not on the same level as New York City’s Museum of Modern Art or the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, it is still reputable and respected. The lack of local galleries and auction houses will always be one of Boston’s disadvantages when it comes to diverse representation of local artists, yet the enthusiasm for contemporary art will not wane.